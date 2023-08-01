Nigeria Should Not Confront The Niger Republic, A Leader Wasn’t Picked During The Election – Nwosu

Despite running for governor of Abia state in 2023, Obinna Nwosu did not end up being elected. In light of the recent coup in Niger, he said that the country should avoid any direct conflict with the Niger Republic.

Probably because he knows the precaution could be terrible, Obinna Nwosu doesn’t want the Nigerians to enter into any kind of dispute with the Niger Republic. He went even further, arguing that we should follow the wishes of the people of Niger and put the village drunk in charge.

According to a tweet by Obinna Nwosu, “Nigeria does not have a leader because the people’s choice wasn’t qualified. He went further to say that Niger did not pick a leader for Nigeria in 2023 election. He also said diplomacy is the only way forward, and not having a confrontation with Niger Republic”.

Take a look at the screenshot of the post below.

