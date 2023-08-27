Nigeria shares boundaries with the Niger Republic in seven states – Jackson Lekan Ojo says

According to the Sun paper, Jackson Lekan Ojo, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, has expressed his views on Nigeria’s relationship with the Niger Republic. He believes that the actions taken against Niger, such as cutting off electricity and closing the border, were not well-thought out as they are negatively impacting Nigerians living in the seven states that share boundaries with Niger.

In his own words’

“”Nigeria shares boundaries with the Niger Republic in seven states. The steps we have taken against the Niger Republic which include cutting off electricity and closing of the border against Niger Republic are not well-thought out because these steps are already affecting Nigerians in these seven states.”

Ojo argues that it is not in Nigeria’s interest to join other African countries in fighting against Niger. He attributes the coup in Niger to poor governance and the lack of democratic practices, which led to the military taking power. Ojo suggests that if the best options are not available, people will embrace what is available as the best. He also warns that if Nigeria insists on playing the role of the big brother in Africa, it will incur more costs in fighting a war that is not its own, while still struggling with internal issues such as insurgency, kidnapping, and criminality. Ojo criticizes the National Assembly for preventing the president from leading the fight against the military in Niger Republic, suggesting that it is the only notable achievement they have made so far.

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below. Thank you.

Graciouswriter (

)