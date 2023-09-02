Nigeria Recalls All Ambassadors, Expects Them in Abuja October 31

President Bola Tinubu has recalled the country’s ambassadors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

According to ARISE NEWS, This is according to a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant on Media and Communication Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

According to a statement from the minister of foreign affairs, ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the minister of foreign affairs has reiterated that all career ambassadors and non career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Daily trust report that, The president has the authority to send or recall ambassadors from any country, he said, adding that they are representatives of the nation they represent at the president’s request.

The ambassadors are required to start winding down their operations in the countries where they were deployed, take an official leave of absence from the host government within sixty days, and return to Nigeria no later than October 31, 2023.

The Minister thanked them for the service they provided while serving as ambassadors for the nation in their host nations and expressed his excitement to see them back in Abuja.

