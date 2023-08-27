Nigeria Police Invite Petitioner, Abdul Mahmud For Questioning For Seeking Probe Of Assistant Police Commissioner, Amabua Mohammed, Over Alleged Intimidation, Abuse Of Office, Purchase Of N18Million Worth Of Properties

The Federal Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force has invited Mr Abdul Mahmud Aminu over his petition to anti-corruption bodies, asking them to probe Amabua Mohammed, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Police Adviser, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) for the alleged intimidation, abuse of office and purchase of N18 million properties.

Abdul Mahmud had petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Code Of Conduct Bureau and the Police Service Commission under the aegis of a public interest advocate group, Public Interest Lawyers League, asking them to investigate Amabua.

In his petition, he noted that Amabua “illegally acquired twin two bedrooms bungalows, valued at Nine Million Naira (N9,000,000.00) each, with Plots Numbers 135A and 135B at Fatima Gold Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State”.

“The monthly and or yearly income attributable to an Assistant Commissioner of Police cannot or conceivably amount to the total value of the aforementioned properties except they were acquired through corrupt practices,” he added.

Abdul Mahmud also noted that Amabua “doesn’t reside in the aforementioned properties, which suggests that she resides in another property acquired through corrupt practices as a public officer”.

He accused Amabua of using her position as a serving Assistant Commissioner of Police to “gain an unfair advantage when, on June 27, 2023, she directed officers from the Abacha Road Police Station, led by Inspector Sola Olalekan, to arrest the petitioner on false charges of assault, criminal trespass, burglary, and disconnection of electricity”.

However, in a letter dated August 24, 2023, with reference number: CR: 3000/CIU/FIB/FHQ/ABJ/VOLT/389 and addressed to Mr Mahmud Abdul Aminu, the FIB invited Abdul Mahmud to come to its office in Abuja on Monday for questioning.

According to the letter signed by ACP Mohammed Lawan (CIU) for the Assitant Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, the invitation is based on a case of cyberbullying and threat to life and extortion, noting that Abdul Mahmud’s name featured prominently in the case.

The letter reads, “The Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name feature prominently, thus precipitating the need to seek clarification from you.

“You are accordingly requested to report to the Force Intelligence Bureau, opposite Force Headquarters, Shehu Shagari Way, Area 11, Abuja on Monday, 28th August 2023 by 11 am in furtherance of the investigation.

“While awaiting your arrival, accept the warm assurances of my highest esteem please.”

A copy of the petition seeking the probe of Amabua Mohammed which was obtained by SaharaReporters also alleged that the senior police officer had been using public office to annex undue advantage to herself, which the petitioner described as a breach of several regulations in Nigeria such as Section 19 of The Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The petition further reads: “The police, on her insistence, did not visit the aforementioned properties she alleged were burgled and trespassed into to ascertain the truth of her unfounded claims. Rather the petitioner was subjected to harassment and intimidation at the police station until order came from the Police Force Headquarters to release the petitioner on bail.

“ACP Amabua Mohammed on the 5th July, 2023, deployed her position to ensure that the petitioner was charged before the Magistrate Court, sitting at the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on false charges. The petitioner is currently on bail.

“ACP Amabua Mohammed owes Fatima Gold Estate Association the sum of Seven hundred and thirty seven thousand Naira (N737,000.00) being cumulative debt arising from the cost of providing security in the Estate, payment of salaries of security personnel and gardeners, evacuation of domestic waste, and physical improvement and maintenance of the Estate, etcetera. She has not paid anything since she acquired the twin two bedrooms’ bungalows occupied by her sister, Zara Mohammed. Rather than redeem her debt, her family continues to emplace domestic waste from her properties in nearby residences as the photo attached to this written complaint shows;

“In 2012, when the Estate Association caused the letter of demand for payment of the above-stated sum was served on her sister, Zara Mohammed, the ACP caused the arrest of officials of the Estate Association by officers from Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State. Following police intervention, and for amicable resolution of the dispute, another formal letter of demand was served on her through Inspector Lazarus of the aforementioned police station. No action was taken by the police because it concerned an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“On 25th June, 2023, following assault on the security officers on duty by two aides – Ruth Adamu and one Adeniran – of ACP Amabua Mohammed, while she held another security officer, the petitioner was called to intervene. On arriving the scene, the petitioner told the ACP that it was wrong to assault an ordinary citizen no matter her rank in the Police Force. She left the security officer and held the petitioner by the scruff of his collar.

“On 27th July, 2023, she instigated officers led by Inspector Sola Olalekan to arrest the petitioner at his home. Using her position, she ensured that the petitioner was charged to court on 5th July, 2023 on trumped-up charges.

“The case between Fatima Gold Estate Association and ACP Amabua Mohammed is civil – arising from her refusal to pay what she owes the Estate Association. She conveniently turned the case into a criminal matter to avoid redeeming the debt and on the petitioner who is the lawyer to the Estate Association, while using her position as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.”