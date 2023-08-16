Nigeria Police Arrest Three Enugu Pranksters Seen In Viral Video Beating, Stripping, Shaving Woman’s Hair

The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested three individuals in a prank viral video in which a lady was being beaten, stripped, and her hair shaved.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspects to dissuade others from taking such steps.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, issued on Tuesday night identified the suspects as – Obed Chekwube Ugwuanyi a.k.a. MC Sharp (male), aged 32; Chinenye Agbo a.k.a. Star Ella Ada (female), aged 26, and Anastasia Onu (female), aged 26.

Ndukwe said they were arrested on Monday, August 14, 2023, by police personnel serving in Nsukka Area Command.

The statement reads, “The trio and others at large are involved in the viral video wherein Chinenye (one of the suspects) was seen being beaten, her cloth torn and stripped, and her hair forcefully shaved on the allegation of beating up Anastasia, who is Obed’s girlfriend, and giving her a human bite on the chest.”

The Command’s spokesperson, however, explained that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the trio claimed that the video, which has generated public outrage and condemnation due to the assault, inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to Chinenye as seen in the video, is a prank and meant to garner followers on their social media accounts.

He said that the police commissioner had condemned such acts, and subsequently ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those found culpable, “to serve as a deterrent to anyone who may want to perpetrate such an act under the guise of a prank.”