‘Nigeria Paid Most Of The Bills And Our Soldiers Did Most Of The Bleeding In ECOMOG’ – Segun Sowunmi

A PDP Chieftain, Segun Sowunmi has alleged that Nigeria bears most of the burden by playing a leading role in the Ecowas. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that President Tinubu should look inward and consider the fact that Nigeria will play a bigger role if they declare war against Niger. He argued that the Nation should avoid a battle that could easily affects the Nigerian people.

He said, ”I’m ashamed for all of us. I really hope they settle down quickly. And I hope we can be able to see precisely what they want to do. I hope whatever is good for him, it takes himself out of the potential campaign that is going to pitch the West and Russia close to our border. Nobody who knows what he’s doing jumps into a battle that can easily touch your own soil. And please before anyone starts telling us about Ecowas, the last time we were in Ecomog, Nigeria paid most of the bill and our soldiers did most of the bleeding.”

