Nigeria Now Divided Into Asiwaju Bloc, the Atiku Bloc, and Obi Bloc – Frank Kokori

Frank Kokori, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has shared his perspective on the aftermath of the 2023 presidential election. He believes that the election has deeply fractured the nation, resulting in the formation of three distinct factions: the Asiwaju bloc, the Atiku bloc, and the Obi bloc. Kokori expressed concern about the lack of compromise among these factions.

Presidential contenders, Obi, Tinubu and Atiku.

In an interview with THE SUN, Kokori discussed the divisive nature of the country’s political landscape, which has led to unjust criticism of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Commenting on the recent coup in Niger Republic, Kokori criticized the military’s impact on Nigeria’s economy. He singled out former military leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha, as responsible for the economic downturn. Kokori emphasized that no coup should be supported, citing the lack of lessons to be learned from such actions.

Kokori clarified that Nigeria is not leading any war in Niger and pointed out that President Tinubu, in his role leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is merely cautioning the military leadership in Niger.

Addressing insinuations about corruption within the APC, Kokori dismissed claims that the party condones corruption. He commented on President Tinubu’s recent steps, including fuel subsidy removal and the appointment of a large cabinet, urging Nigerians to give Tinubu more time before criticizing him.

