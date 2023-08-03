“Nigeria-Niger Power Dispute: Beyond Political Blackmail and Sovereign Decisions” shehu Sani

In a recent Twitter post, Senator Shehu Sani addressed the contentious issue of alleged Nigerian tampering with electricity supply to Niger Republic. The Senator vehemently opposed using power supplies as a means of political leverage, stressing that such actions wouldn’t yield positive outcomes.

He called on President Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders to respect the sovereignty of Niger and allow its people to determine their own governance. Additionally, he cautioned against being influenced by foreign interests, urging against any unnecessary war instigated by external forces like France.

Drawing parallels to Nigeria’s struggle for freedom during the military regime, Senator Sani emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of neighboring nations to make independent decisions. It is high time to move beyond political posturing and engage in meaningful dialogues to find an amicable solution to the power dispute.

