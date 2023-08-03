Nigeria needs resetting for progress- Odinkalu

According to PUNCH, Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, expressed alarm about the situation of the country on Wednesday and warned that Nigeria is a genocide theater waiting to happen.

He claimed that Nigeria needed to reset its economy in key sectors in order to get the nation back on track and remedy some of its prior errors.

Odinkalu mentioned this in his paper titled “Resetting Nigeria” at the Just Friends Club of Nigeria’s 10th anniversary annual lecture in Abuja.

While warning that the present degree of ethnic and tribal intolerance in Nigeria is endangering the country’s unity and corporate survival, he said that as long as Nigeria focuses on indigeneship rather than citizenship, instability would prevail throughout the country.

The constitutional lawyer also recognized Nigeria’s failure to evolve national citizenship and forge nationhood as one of the elements fueling the country’s predicament.

Odinkalu, a former World Bank and International Council for Human Rights Policy Advisor, said that for the country to progress, “we must count genuinely in terms of votes and resources.”

According to him, Nigerian politicians have been illegally distributing votes and money to unworthy places and persons.

“Fundamentally flawed political economy is exacerbated by long-established ethics of deliberate political innumeracy,” he stated. As a political economy, we specialize in false counting and accounting, which is afterward legitimized by legal tools and talents.

“A leadership ethos incapable of treating citizens with dignity, as well as a national preoccupation with discrimination, reflect the country’s dysfunction with civics and citizenship itself.”

“Today, the only significant minorities in Nigeria are Nigerians.” We are all divided along a variety of lines: Christians versus Muslims; militants vs Boko Haram; males vs women; governing party vs opposition; indigenous vs settlers; poor vs affluent; Army vs police and Police vs murderous citizens.

“Nigeria’s diversity is a positive resource, not a curse, but recognize that Nigeria’s leaders have, for the most part, failed to transcend the narrowness inherent in this diversity.”

“Nigerian political leaders are focusing on Nigeria’s sociopolitical symptoms rather than the underlying illness.” Nigeria must be reset if it is to grow. Except for the actions taken to reset the country, Nigeria is a genocide theater waiting to happen.

Odinkalu stated that prejudice has become institutionalized despite the explicit prohibition on discrimination in Section 41 of the 1999 constitution.

“Those who think they do service would only seek to serve those they know, not those who need to be served,” he remarked.

