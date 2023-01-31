Nigeria needs a good leader who is mentally and physically sound -Mr. Macaroni.

Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, a well-known Nigerian comedian and actor, has provided Nigerians with advice on what to look for when choosing a presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Macaroni made it clear in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle that a good leader must be mentally and physically alert as well as have strong communication skills.

He went on to say that a good leader must also be accountable, open, honest, creative, innovative, and have a clear mind. Mr. Macaroni concluded his tweet by urging Nigerian voters to cast informed votes in the upcoming presidential election.

Mr. Macaroni had educated Nigerian voters on multiple occasions about the importance of casting informed votes in the upcoming general elections and avoiding repeating past mistakes.

Nigerians must rise to the occasion as we approach the general elections in a month by ensuring that all of these corrupt politicians are voted out to advance the nation.

What are your thoughts on this specific issue?

Content created and supplied by: Sportliche (via 50minds

News )

