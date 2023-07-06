NEWS

‘Nigeria needs a bold and courageous Minister like Nyesom Wike – Kassim Afegbua

During an interview with Arise TV, Kassim Afegbua, a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), voiced his support for Nyesom Wike and expressed his desire to see Wike given a ministerial position in a potential administration led by Bola Tinubu. Afegbua highlighted the need for a leader with the courage and boldness exhibited by Wike.

Afegbua praised Wike’s straightforwardness and his unapologetic nature. He emphasized that Wike is not one to conceal his intentions and is known for being outspoken. According to Afegbua, Wike’s fearlessness in doing things his own way makes him a valuable asset to the political landscape of Nigeria.

Afegbua’s endorsement of Wike highlights the recognition of leadership qualities that are desirable in a public servant. The call for boldness and courage in leadership indicates a desire for leaders who are unafraid to take decisive actions and champion their convictions. As Nigeria continues to evolve politically, voices like Afegbua’s shed light on the qualities that citizens seek in their leaders for effective governance and progress.

https://youtu.be/XATrugetChM ( From 13:20)

