NEWS

Nigeria Labour Congress President Faults Tinubu’s Claim Of Saving 1 Trillion From Fuel Subsidy

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Joe Ajaero, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu did not save the sum of N1 trillion from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national address on Monday, July 31, 2023, the President announced that the country has saved up the sum of N1 trillion in two months from the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the president of NLC, he said, “The committee we are working with said it is a lie, the committee is headed by Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary of the committee is the special adviser to the president, Paul Nnaji, said no money was saved.

“The director budget said no kobo was saved, and the president said he has saved N1 trillion, so who do we believe?

“So, if there is no transparency from both sides, then no money will be given to us or anyone, This is the kind of conflict we are currently having, so who is lying?”

He also said, “The cabal in Nigeria wants everyone to buy PMS, so we can keep filling their pocket, despite the surplus availability of CNG in Nigeria, we have begged the FG to make it available for Nigerians, but they said no, that it will take a year and six months for them to convert, how will we survive before then, because people will die”.

“We can’t talk about how long the strike we will embark on will last, but after today we will review the situation, the option of continuing this protest is open to us, we are not backing down”.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Niger Decides To Build Power Station Across Part Of River Niger, Kainji Dam Will Be Useless-Sani

3 mins ago

Tinubu Submits Second List of Ministerial Nominees to Senate

5 mins ago

Nationwide Protests: President Tinubu Meets With NLC, TUC Leaders In Aso Rock

11 mins ago

FG Has No Business Buying Palliatives For Nigerians; It’s a Fraud; Reject It. – Gov. Obaseki

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button