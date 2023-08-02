Nigeria Labour Congress President Faults Tinubu’s Claim Of Saving 1 Trillion From Fuel Subsidy

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Joe Ajaero, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu did not save the sum of N1 trillion from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national address on Monday, July 31, 2023, the President announced that the country has saved up the sum of N1 trillion in two months from the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the president of NLC, he said, “The committee we are working with said it is a lie, the committee is headed by Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary of the committee is the special adviser to the president, Paul Nnaji, said no money was saved.

“The director budget said no kobo was saved, and the president said he has saved N1 trillion, so who do we believe?

“So, if there is no transparency from both sides, then no money will be given to us or anyone, This is the kind of conflict we are currently having, so who is lying?”

He also said, “The cabal in Nigeria wants everyone to buy PMS, so we can keep filling their pocket, despite the surplus availability of CNG in Nigeria, we have begged the FG to make it available for Nigerians, but they said no, that it will take a year and six months for them to convert, how will we survive before then, because people will die”.

“We can’t talk about how long the strike we will embark on will last, but after today we will review the situation, the option of continuing this protest is open to us, we are not backing down”.

