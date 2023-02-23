This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Endorses Peter Obi for President

The apex umbrella organization of Nigerian workers, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

This is coming barely three days before the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NLC endorsed Obi for president during its inaugural meeting held on Wednesday.

In his speech on the occasion, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that Obi is among the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of LP to be recognized by the Labour Centre.

He said:

“We wish to refer to the resolution of the inaugural meeting of the NAC of the NLC directing workers and indeed all Nigerians to come out en masse to perform their civic duties by voting in the forthcoming elections and taking decisive steps to safeguard their votes.

“This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come February 25, 2023, we should ensure a massive turnout of votes for the success of the Labour Party in line with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council.”

The NLC also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparent and fair electoral processes that would deliver results that reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people.

The LP flag bearer has been getting endorsements from key individuals and organizations as the nation approaches a very decisive moment in its history. No doubt, the NLC’s endorsement represents a very significant and major boost for his candidacy.

Source: Tribune newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

#Nigeria #Labour #Congress #NLC #Endorses #Peter #Obi #PresidentNigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Endorses Peter Obi for President Publish on 2023-02-23 06:11:20