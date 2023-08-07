Nigeria Is The Only Country In Africa That Fought Civil War In Which Over 3m People Were Killed– FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media committee of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has expressed his views on the ongoing coup in Niger Republic. According to The Guardian paper, soldiers in Niger claimed to have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, and they blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the country’s capital. This situation has attracted significant attention due to Niger’s history of instability.

On his verified Facebook page, Femi Fani-Kayode shared his reaction to the situation. He stated that he received numerous video clips of soldiers from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali marching and chanting war songs against Nigeria. Fani-Kayode found these videos vexatious and irritating. He used strong language to describe these soldiers, referring to them as “wild” and “excitable protesters” who lacked patriotism. Fani-Kayode reminded his audience of Nigeria’s history, particularly the civil war that took place, where over three million people lost their lives. Despite the immense challenges during that time, Nigeria managed to survive the conflict and chose to remain unified. He emphasized the strength and resilience of the country.

The post by Femi Fani-Kayode sparked various reactions from his fans and followers on social media. Many people engaged in discussions and expressed their opinions on the matter. The ongoing coup in Niger has certainly captured the attention and concern of people both within and beyond the region. Fani-Kayode’s statements highlight the tensions and sensitivities surrounding the situation in Niger and its potential implications for neighboring countries, particularly Nigeria. It is clear that he holds a strong patriotic sentiment for his country, Nigeria, and condemns any perceived threats to its sovereignty and stability. The developments in Niger have significant regional and international implications, considering the country’s strategic location and its history of political instability. As the situation unfolds, it will be important for neighboring countries and the international community to closely monitor and assess the implications on peace and security in the region.

HealthTourist (

)