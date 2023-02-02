This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria is suffering from failure of leadership – Ex buhari’s Minister, Adebayo Shittu

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the current hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of scarcity of fuel and new naira notes are signs of failure of leadership.

Mr Shittu stated this while speaking on “Focus Nigeria” a programme on the African Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday.

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity in the recent past with the price per litre hovering between N195 and N400. Long queues of vehicles are seen in many filling stations that are dispensing the product across the county.

The revamping of naira notes, which was recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has also caused economic disturbance and difficulty, particularly for the poor and rural residents.

The country is in a regrettable situation, according to Mr. Shittu, who held the position of minister during Mr. buhari’s first term between 2015 and 2019. He blamed those who made the decisions.

He remarked, “What is happening is a travesty and regretfully a leadership failure. “Those who were supposed to have made these decisions are at fault,”

The president, according to Mr. Shittu, is being taken advantage of since he is a “humble person” who doesn’t talk much.

Mr. Shittu acknowledged that the redesign of the currency was a good concept, but said that “in doing the right thing, you must guarantee rigorously what you are doing is at the correct moment.” He also said that the policy was implemented at the incorrect moment.

As for the timing of the currency redesign, Mr. Shittu remarked, “We must be allowed to criticise the government for not making enough sense in that regard.” Mr. Shittu believes this approach has unfairly benefited political opponents.

“With all due respect to the President, it’s possible that he didn’t receive the proper perspective on matters like these. But if individuals in charge of the central bank fail to conduct their jobs properly, the government must bear accountability.

The importance of these events, according to Mr. Shittu, could cause problems for the president once he leaves office.

“President Muhammadu buhari will be in trouble after leaving office,” he warned. “If he doesn’t do the necessary in the next one or two weeks.” “There are many different responses from individuals toward him, including the wrath of the masses. All of his accomplishments will be lost to him.

