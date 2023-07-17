Nigeria Is So Large To Be Governed With Almajiri Style Of Life, What Can N8000 Do?-Methodist Bishops

The Bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria have asked the new President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that his governance style is a clear departure from that of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Methodist Bishops stated this at their 40th Annual Council of Bishops at Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Enugu, yesterday.

Reacting to the #8,000 to be given to each household by the President Bola Tinubu’s Administration, the Methodist Bishops through the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Oliver Ali Aba said; “I want to believe strongly that he knew Nigeria and he knows the problem of our society. Nigeria is so large to be governed with Almajiri style of life. What can that kind of money (N8,000) do for Nigeria today and the Nigeria tomorrow?”

He added; “I think what the government of the day should do is to depart from the previous regime who believed in sharing five, five thousand to some individuals which we don’t know”

Source – The Sun paper

