“Nigeria Is Really Lucky To Have Tinubu As President” – Fmr Lagos Minister of Works, Sen A. Ogunlewe

The former minister of works in Lagos State, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, was granted an interview on channels Television today where he spoke about the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former member of the ruling party’s advisory council in Lagos said, “one thing is that the federal Republic of Nigeria is really lucky to have someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.”

Speaking further, the retired permanent secretary of Lagos State’s civil service said, “I am saying this because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an extremely knowledgeable and political person. He knows the significance of politics in effect to governance. He is a mixture of politics and governance and I am sure he knows what he wants now that he is president.”

Lastly, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said, “with Tinubu’s experiences, I believe he will handle Nigeria’s affairs well without neglecting the affairs of the party.”

To watch the full video of the interview, click here (between 1hr:36th – 1hr: 44th minutes).

