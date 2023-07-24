“Nigeria Is Really Lucky To Have Tinubu As President” – Fmr Lagos Minister of Works, Sen A. Ogunlewe

Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former minister of works in Lagos State, was given an interview on BBC Television today in which he discussed President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The former representative of the governing party in Lagos remarked, “One thing is that the federal Republic of Nigeria is really lucky to have someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.”

The former permanent secretary of the Lagos State civil service said, “I say this because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very intelligent and political person. He is aware of how important politics are to governing. He combines politics with government, and now that he is president, I have no doubt that he is aware of his goals.

As a final comment, senator Adeseye Ogunlewe remarked, “With Tinubu’s experiences, I believe he will handle Nigeria’s affairs well without neglecting the affairs of the party.”

WHATS DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS?

To watch the full video of the interview, click here (between 1hr:36th – 1hr: 44th minutes).

Williams101 (

)