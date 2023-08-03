Nigeria Is Passing Through A Leadership Problem – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo Is a lawyer and he was live on Daily politics, where he spoke about the challenges Nigeria is currently passing through. According to Kenneth Okonkwo, he said Tinubu’s regime has destroyed the economic system of the country.

He went further to say that this regime has also destroyed the political fabrics and the social well being of Nigeria has been radically destroyed. Kenneth Okonkwo said our political economy is practically not existing, and it has gotten to the point where Nigeria is now a mockery in the international community.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, he alledgedly said when Tinubu came into power, the first thing he made was an illegal outburst which is the fuel subsidy removal. He also talked about the fuel pump price. Kenneth Okonkwo went further to say that the problem Nigeria is passing through is a leadership problem and unfortunately, it’s getting worse.

Click here and watch from [4:38]

