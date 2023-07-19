Nigeria Is Not Lagos State -Fr. Kelvin Ugwu Says, Faults President Tinubu’s Economic Plan

The Catholic priest, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu has taken to his verified Facebook handle hours ago to fault President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic agenda, adding that Nigeria is not Lagos State.

According to the Christian cleric, the Tinubu’s administration economic policies will end up breeding more poor people in the country. He claimed that Tinubu’s administration as Lagos State Governor didn’t do well in terms of economic policies. This came after the price of petrol reportedly increased from about N530/litre to about N617/litre. Recall that President Tinubu during his inaugural speech on May 29, said that his administration will do away with fuel subsidy.

In his words, he said Facebook: “The present economic situation and the way the govt is handling it is breeding more poor people who may result to crime to survive…. Lagos is not Nigeria ……”

What is your view on this?

