Nigeria Is Heading Towards Being The Poorest Country In The World – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo is a lawyer and he shared a tweet reacting to Tinubu’s regime. He’s not in support with Tinubu’s leadership as the president because he thinks he’s not competent enough to govern the country. Kenneth Okonkwo also reacted to the suffering and pains Nigerians are passing through since Tinubu got into power.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he also reacted to the number of ministerial nominee on the list. He said 47 ministers are nominated when the government is only compelled to have 37. He captioned his tweet saying;

“What a regime? We are heading towards being the poorest country in the world, and this regime is considering setting up the most bloated bureaucracy in the world, which will lead to the highest cost of governance in the world. 47 ministers when the government is only compelled to have 37”.

