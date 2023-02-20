Nigeria is better than we met it in 2015 – Lai Mohammed

The Guardian Nigeria reports that the Federal Government has said that they have made tremendous progress than what they met Nigeria in under the administration of the Peoples Democratic party back then in 2015. Lai Mohammed who is the Minster of Information and Culture was responsible for making this known to the general public when he appeared on NTA’s live programme known as Good morning Nigeria. He said that the Buhari’s administration attended to the expectations of Nigerians and was also true to it’s mandates considering the time frame and also the circumstances that they were in.

He further said that efforts to de–market the Government have failed. As he spoke on Buhari’s administration, he said, in the year 2015, the entire North Eastern region could not be accessed, inside 27 Local Government Areas in Borno, over 20 were under captivity by Boko Haram insurgents but today, no portion of Nigeria is under the occupation of Boko Haram. He further said that earlier in 2015, Nigeria was the number one importer of rice from Thailand but today, Nigeria produces it’s own rice and is sufficient in food.

