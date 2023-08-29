NEWS

Nigeria is a Blessed Nation. If Only The President Can Fix Our Refineries – Fr. Mbaka Speaks.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, recently conveyed a message to the public through his church’s Facebook page. In his message, he expressed that Nigeria possesses significant blessings. He urged the President to focus on repairing the country’s refineries instead of relying solely on Dangote’s refinery. Father Mbaka emphasized that taking this step could lead to widespread employment opportunities.

Continuing his message, the cleric advocated for reducing the importation of byproducts. He pointed out that the byproducts of Oil and Gas from foreign sources are more costly than what Nigeria consumes locally. He passionately called for a transformation of the country through innovative and bold leadership, envisioning a future where Nigeria becomes a global attraction and a hub for tourism. He attributed this message to divine inspiration, drawing from the biblical reference of 2 Chronicles 20:20.

Father Mbaka’s message resonates with a vision of Nigeria as a self-sustaining nation with a thriving economy. By emphasizing the importance of repairing refineries and focusing on domestic production, he highlights the potential for job creation and economic growth. His call to embrace ingenuity and courageous leadership suggests that Nigeria’s transformation is within reach and could position the country as a significant player on the global stage, as implied by his reference to becoming a sought-after tourist destination.

