In the most recent Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, which was issued on Tuesday, Nigeria lost four spots to 154th rank out of 180 nations and territories. The nation’s score remained at 24 out of 100 in 2022, however, it decreased to 150. The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, which gathered information from eight different sources, revealed this. The country’s CPI index has stayed consistently low over the past 10 years, according to the most recent ranking on the extent of corruption in the public sector, but Nigeria’s lack of security sector openness has hurt the nation.

The ranking, which comes less than a month before Nigeria’s general election, is not meant to make Nigeria appear unfavourable or insensitive to the corruption problem, according to Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). The group also encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which oversees the elections, to do its share to ensure that they are conducted legally and impartially in compliance with the Electoral Act.

Every aspect of the Nigerian administration is corrupt. According to estimates, corruption in the state apparatus costs the nation billions of dollars annually. This corruption can take many forms, from major contract fraud at the top to small-scale bribery, money-laundering schemes, embezzlement, and taking salaries from fictitious employees. Since its independence, Nigeria has reportedly lost more than $400 billion to corruption, according to estimates from 2012.

