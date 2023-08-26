NEWS

Nigeria Has To Be Confronted And The Ruiners Must Be Challenged If We Ever Want To Be Free- Dele Farotimi

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has revealed that Nigeria has to be confronted and the ruiners challenged if the country ever wants to be free

The statement was contained in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday

It is no longer news that the Spokesperson of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council is one out of many Nigerians who has always clamoured for a new and better Nigeria

In the latest post that he shared on his page, he said that when the country has focused on a particular course and has found a common cause, the despondency will give way to faith in the people’s capacity

He said for that to be achieved, the country has to be confronted and the ruiners challenged so that there can be a way forward

