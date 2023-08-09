NEWS

‘Nigeria Has Never Been Embarrassed In ECOWAS But Now We Are About To Be Embarrassed’ – Sowunmi

A PDP Chieftain, Segun Sowunmi has alleged that Nigeria is about to be embarrassed after its inaction following the elapsed seven days ultimatum given to Niger Republic coup leaders. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that diplomacy should have been put at the fore and not a threat. According to him, Nigeria will be embarrassing itself the more by sending troops down to Niger. 

He said, ”You cannot put a strong threat in front before you start shipping your diplomat there. That is not how these things are done. And it’s coming from their background of I know more than anybody concept in Yoruba land and Lagos state. And now they are coming into a bigger space where they have very little experience and they are not taking the pain to gather the right kind of people and thought processes to guide us. 

Nigeria has never been embarrassed in Ecowas but right now we are about to be embarrassed. And if right now we say we are going to be brave and send troops, we are going to be embarrassing ourselves even more.”

Oxygen
)

