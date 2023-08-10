‘Nigeria Has Never Been Embarrassed In ECOWAS But Now We Are About To Be Embarrassed’ – Segun Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a prominent figure within the PDP, has expressed concerns over Nigeria potentially facing public embarrassment following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the leaders of the Niger Republic coup. During an interview with Channels TV, Sowunmi advocated for a diplomatic approach rather than resorting to threats. He emphasized that dispatching troops to Niger could lead to even greater humiliation for Nigeria.

Sowunmi remarked that initiating diplomatic discussions should have preceded any serious threats. He cautioned against hasty actions, stating that such matters require a more considered approach. He attributed this impulsive tendency to their cultural heritage in Lagos State and Yoruba territory, where a mindset of “knowing more than anyone else” often prevails. As they venture into a broader arena where their expertise is limited, he criticized the lack of effort in assembling the right individuals and strategic thinking to guide the nation.

Historically, Nigeria has maintained a reputation for not experiencing shame within ECOWAS. However, Sowunmi expressed apprehension about a potential shift in this regard. He warned that if Nigeria were to hastily declare its intention to boldly deploy soldiers, it could result in further disgraceful consequences.

Article source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akvzdefe4k

Deradeen123 (

)