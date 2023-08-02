NEWS

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna State and a ministerial nominee, El-Rufai, has blamed the lack of provision of adequate gas supply for the electricity challenges Nigeria has been facing over the years.

According to El-Rufai, Nigeria currently in has about 13,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity but ends up generating about 4,000 to 5,000 megawatts.

El-Rufai disclosed that many of the electricity generation stations cannot produce because of the poor supply of gas and considering the fact that 80 percent on the stations are operated with gas, while the remaining 20 percent uses hydro, shortage of gas supply affects electricity generation capabilities of electricity generation stations.

El-Rufai revealed that in the last two or three years ago, some power stations has been completed, but they have not generated any electricity due to lack of gas supply.

El-Rufai noted that the issue of gas supply has lasted for 20 years and for adequate electricity to be gotten, there is a need to channel enough gas to power stations.

