Nigeria govt sold a ship for $500k, bought same ship for $2m and repaired it with $1.5m-Obasanjo

According to a news that was published by The Cable Online yesterday, it was reported that President Olusegun Obasanjo, who twice led Nigeria- first as military head of state (1976-1979) and later as an elected civilian president (1999-2007), during an interview recently has given his opinions of a wide range of issues affecting Nigeria.

During the interview, Obasanjo was told that when he was the military head of state, he believed in state ownership but he was a changed man when he returned as the democratically elected president in 1999, as he was asked what happened.

He said, “During my tenure as the military head of state, we initiated the construction of 19 new ships for the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), a federal government-owned entity. At the time, NNSL possessed approximately five ships, and our plan was to increase the fleet to a total of 24 ships. We received some of these ships before leaving office, while President Shehu Shagari took delivery of the remaining vessels.

However, when I returned to power after two decades, do you know the Nigerian government sold a ship for $500,000, later bought same ship for $2 million and repaired it with $1.5 million ? I was dismayed. I discovered that the shipping line had been liquidated, and not a single ship remained. This particular ship’s story illustrates the mismanagement. It was sold for a mere half a million dollars. Later, they established the Oron merchant navy school and required a training ship. Astonishingly, they repurchased the same ship they had previously sold for half a million dollars, this time for $2 million. Additionally, they spent an additional $1.5 million to refit it for seaworthiness.”

Further talking, he said, “Shortly after I assumed the presidency in 1999, the ship embarked on its maiden voyage. However, it was soon detained for being unseaworthy, and I was informed that we needed to pay a $1 million fine for its release. I requested time to investigate the matter and, upon closer examination, decided to inform those responsible for the detention that I had gifted them the ship. Remarkably, the ship was released the next day, and Nigeria didn’t have to pay a single dime. You can imagine what transpired in that situation.”

