Nigeria Experienced Worst Phase Of Corruption Under Buhari – Bishop Kukah

During a recent event commemorating Aare Afe Babalola’s call to the bar, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto made a strong statement, asserting that Nigeria experienced its worst phase of corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

While acknowledging that corruption existed prior to Buhari’s presidency, Bishop Kukah emphasized that the administration exacerbated the issue both morally and financially, leaving a lasting negative impact on the country. He referred to the corruption witnessed during Buhari’s tenure as the most appalling expression of corruption in Nigeria’s history.

Expressing deep concern about the growing insecurity in the country, Bishop Kukah lamented the compromising of Nigeria’s sovereignty to bandits and other terrorist groups. He highlighted the alarming threat these elements pose to the nation’s democracy and existence. Additionally, Bishop Kukah raised the issue of eroding trust in Nigeria’s judiciary system, stating that it has fallen victim to the crisis affecting other institutions in the country.

Bishop Kukah’s keynote address at the event underscored his belief that Nigeria experienced its most severe phase of corruption under President Buhari’s administration. He expressed concerns about the country’s security challenges and the compromise of its sovereignty, as well as the erosion of trust in the judiciary system.

Lovematter1 (

)