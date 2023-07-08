Nigeria Doesn’t Have To Force Igbo To Remain With It, We Would’ve Granted Them Biafra—Northern Group

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has reacted to the recent comments made by a former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, regarding allowing the southeast people to leave Nigeria. Recall that in a recent viral video, Dokubo begged President Bola Tinubu to allow Igbo people to secede from Nigeria since some of them have been agitating for that since the 1970s.

According to the former militant, he would organise one million signatures of citizens that are in support of his motion. He said Igbo people don’t even need a referendum to leave Nigeria, all they need is a courageous National Assembly that can sponsor the bill.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul’aziz stated that his group is in support of the motion and he has already instituted a lawsuit on the matter. He said Nigerians should have allowed Igbo people to go since they do not want to belong to the country.

“Nigeria does not have to force the Igbo to remain with it. For more than 60 years, the Igbo and Biafrans have declared openly that they do not want to belong to Nigeria. They want their independent, separate state. We would have granted them independence and given them their Biafran Republic or whatever it is they want to call it,” he added.

