Nigeria Decides: Peter Obi wins Atiku and Tinubu in Jonah Jang’s polling unit in Plateau State

According to Punch Newspaper, the Labour party’s presidential candidate has won the election in the voting location of Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau State.

The Newspaper also reports that Jang, a member of the People Democratic Party, exercised his franchise at his polling unit in the state’s Jos South Local Government Area’s Du “A” ward at Rabin Du.

Punch Newspaper reveals that Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour party received 239 votes to defeat PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, who received 29 votes, in the election exercise. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress candidate, received just one vote.

It would be recalled that there are four major candidates that are running for the position of the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. The key candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC.

Source: Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#Nigeria #Decides #Peter #Obi #wins #Atiku #Tinubu #Jonah #Jangs #polling #unit #Plateau #StateNigeria Decides: Peter Obi wins Atiku and Tinubu in Jonah Jang’s polling unit in Plateau State Publish on 2023-02-26 02:39:11