Nigeria decides: Peter Obi thrashes Tinubu in Lekki polling units

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who is standing for president, is currently ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a number of polling locations in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Below is a depiction of the aggregated results from three polling units (PU 035, PU 005, and PU 04);

Presidential election

LP – 850

APC – 17

PDP- 5

NNPP- 0

ADC- 2

VOID- 3

House of Reps

APC – 17

LP – 135

PDP- 560

NNPP -0

Polling unit at Ilasan, Jakande, Mopol zone

Presidential election

LP- 193

APC – 57

PDP- 0

NNPP- 0

ADC- 0.

