NEWS

Nigeria decides: Peter Obi thrashes Tinubu in Lekki polling units

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria decides: Peter Obi thrashes Tinubu in Lekki polling units

Peter Obi leads Tinubu in the polls in Lekki. February 25, 2023, according to Francis Ezediuno

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who is standing for president, is currently ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a number of polling locations in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Below is a depiction of the aggregated results from three polling units (PU 035, PU 005, and PU 04);

Presidential election

LP – 850

APC – 17

PDP- 5

NNPP- 0

ADC- 2

VOID- 3

House of Reps

APC – 17

LP – 135

PDP- 560

NNPP -0

Polling unit at Ilasan, Jakande, Mopol zone

Presidential election

LP- 193

APC – 57

PDP- 0

NNPP- 0

ADC- 0.

In Lekki, Peter Obi is ahead of Tinubu in the polls. Francis Ezediuno claims that February 25, 2023

In a number of polling places in the Lekki district of Lagos State, presidential candidate Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is now leading Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Dailypost

Content created and supplied by: PeroTed1 (via 50minds
News )

#Nigeria #decides #Peter #Obi #thrashes #Tinubu #Lekki #polling #unitsNigeria decides: Peter Obi thrashes Tinubu in Lekki polling units Publish on 2023-02-26 02:25:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Election: Obi is Scared, Atiku Is Afraid But Tinubu Will Win—Omo-Agege

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why I Openly Voted For Tinubu – Buhari, Thugs Set Ballot Box On Fire in Lagos

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Obi Defeats Atiku In Adamawa Polling Unit;Obi Floors Tinubu, Atiku At Villa

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: EFFC Arrests Lecturer With N306,700, Tinubu’s Wins Buhari’s Polling Unit In Daura

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button