Nigeria decides: Peter Obi thrashes Tinubu in Lekki polling units
Peter Obi leads Tinubu in the polls in Lekki. February 25, 2023, according to Francis Ezediuno
Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who is standing for president, is currently ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a number of polling locations in the Lekki area of Lagos State.
Below is a depiction of the aggregated results from three polling units (PU 035, PU 005, and PU 04);
Presidential election
LP – 850
APC – 17
PDP- 5
NNPP- 0
ADC- 2
VOID- 3
House of Reps
APC – 17
LP – 135
PDP- 560
NNPP -0
Polling unit at Ilasan, Jakande, Mopol zone
Presidential election
LP- 193
APC – 57
PDP- 0
NNPP- 0
ADC- 0.
Source: Dailypost
