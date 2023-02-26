Nigeria Decides: Atiku defeats Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kaduna near El-Rufai’s polling unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 presidential election is currently underway across different parts of the country. So far there has been lot of surprises as some of the results are been released across different states.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted today’s election for a number of national assembly positions as well as the presidency.

There are four leading candidates vying for the post of Nigerian president in the election taking place today, which includes; Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress are among the front-runners.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, reportedly won a polling place near to Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit, according to the Daily Trust paper.The results were presented by Maryam Abubakar, the returning officer at Polling Unit 026, according to the Daily Trust paper.

She clarified that the PDP received 116 votes, followed by the Labour Party with 3 votes, the New Nigerian Peoples Party with 19, and the ruling APC with 84 votes.

