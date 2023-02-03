Nigeria Decides 2023: Presidential Contest Is Between Atiku, Obi – Yakubu Dogara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to former House of Commons speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and labor party candidate and former governor of Anambra Peter Obi are all anticipated to participate in the 2023 presidential election. Held.

Dogara criticized Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APCpresidential )’s nominee, saying the former governor of Lagos had defrauded him and that he typically danced at political gatherings because he had nothing to say. These frightening charges of moral corruption are putting his honesty and efficacy to the test.

He told Peter Obi, “I don’t know the Labor candidate very well, therefore there isn’t much to say about him. That gives me the chills. I’m not very knowledgeable compared to you.

Dogara claimed that the New Nigerian People’s Party has not run the substantial national campaign necessary for the presidency in regards to former Kano state governor Musa Kwankwaso. We should carefully consider the moral norms that we hold to when considering candidates for public office, especially those running for the presidency. He said, “Rejection.”

Skyfree (

)