Nigeria Cannot Afford An Experimental President, But Needs A Man Like My Father, Says Seyi Tinubu

Less than a few weeks before the 2023 general elections, the son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) revealed that Nigeria cannot afford an experimental president but needs a man like his father.

While addressing students and youths of Ondo State, Seyi Tinubu stated that his father has created a conducive environment for the younger generation, and that the youths will dominate his father’s administration.

“I am here to thank you for what you have been doing to campaign for my father towards bringing Nigeria to a better place. Nothing worth achieving is easy. The light will be brighter at the end of the tunnel. It is our time. Youths will dominate Asiwaju’s government,” Seyi stated.

He further stated that Youths would be the greatest benefactor of his father’s administration, only for them to ensure that his father’s investments yield fruits.

