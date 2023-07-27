“Nigeria Can Move On Without Bordering About The Issues Of The South East” – Onyekachi Adekoya

In a recent guest appearance on Channels Television, prominent Nigerian security consultant Onyekachi Adekoya shared his perspective on the ongoing sit-at-home protests in the South East and its economic impact on the country. He responded to Simon Epka’s claim that the Nigerian government lost a staggering $12 trillion due to the protests, dismissing it as fanciful.

Adekoya boldly asserted that Nigeria could continue functioning without excessively concerning itself with the issues in the South East. However, he emphasized the importance of maintaining unity as one of Nigeria and not resorting to drastic measures that could further divide the nation.

Regarding the sit-at-home protests, Adekoya highlighted that the negative consequences were more significantly felt within the Southeast economy rather than affecting other states in Nigeria. He urged for a balanced approach to addressing the grievances while ensuring that the actions of a small fraction of the population did not continue to terrorize the majority.

Acknowledging that people were genuinely tired and frustrated, Adekoya stressed the importance of responsible leadership in addressing these concerns. He commended Governor Soludo for his efforts in providing leadership and fostering progress in the region.

“I saw Simon Ekpa in the video saying that the Nigerian government has lost about $12trn due to the sit-at-home in the South East and I thought that was rather fanciful. You are not destroying anybody’s economy other than your economy. You are not destroying any other person’s state other than your state. Nigeria can move on without bordering on the issues of the South East. Should Nigeria do that? No, we are still one in Nigeria. You can’t cut your nose to spite your face.

“People are genuinely tired but the fear factor; you have less than 00.2% of that population in the Southeast terrorizing the rest of the population. But the number of those who are tired is far more than those who are in support of these things. It now looks like the governor is trying to help the people vent that frustration, provide leadership, and also get things moving. We have seen Governor Soludo do the same thing.”

[Start watching video from 19:20]

