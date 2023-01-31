Nigeria Belongs To Us All & No Part Of The Country Should Be Left In Doubt In This Union – Obasanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former President and elder stateman, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo has said this country, Nigeria belongs to us all and that no part of the country should be left in doubt about their place in this union.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo made this statement while addressing the gathering at the 50th anniversary of the Federal Government College, Kaduna.

“Nigeria belongs to us all and no part of the country should be left in doubt their place in this union on any basis whatsoever; ethnic, religious, languages, region, culture or social standing.” Said, Obasanjo.

Recall, few weeks ago, the former President, in his open letter to Nigerians, declared his support for the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Chief Obasanjo, while endorsing Peter Obi for Presidency in the forthcoming Presidential election in Nigeria, said, Obi is having an edge ahead of other Presidential candidates who are contesting 2023 presidency.

