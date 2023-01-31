Nigeria Belongs To Us All & No Part Of The Country Should Be Left In Doubt In This Union – Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, a former president and distinguished statesman, has remarked that our nation, Nigeria, belongs to all of us and that no region of the country should be in any question as to its status within the union.

This statement was delivered by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo during his speech to the audience at the Federal Government College’s 50th anniversary celebration in Kaduna.

“Nigeria belongs to us all, and there should be no doubt about the membership of any portion of the nation in this union on the basis of any racial, religious, linguistic, regional, cultural, or social factor.” Obasanjo said.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the former President endorsed Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, in an open letter to Nigerians.

While supporting Peter Obi for president in Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election, Chief Obasanjo stated that Obi has an advantage over other presidential contenders running for the 2023 office.

