According to vanguard news, The Defense Media tions’ biweekly briefing on Thursday provided a detailed account of the casualties resulting from the terrorist attack on Nigerian soldiers in Niger State. The attack, which occurred in the Zungeru region of the middle belt state, led to the tragic loss of soldiers, including high-ranking military officers. The incident also saw a helicopter carrying the bodies of the deceased soldiers shot down by the terrorists, resulting in the death of all occupants.

Multiple estimates of the casualties had been circulating in the media following these incidents. The Defense Headquarters (DHQ) officially stated that 36 military personnel were killed in the attack. Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media tions, disclosed this information during the monthly briefing of the Defense Media tions.

According to vanguard news, He further provided a breakdown of the casualties: there were 14 soldiers who had previously lost their lives, seven wounded soldiers, two pilots, and two crew members on board the crashed Air Force aircraft that was engaged in an evacuation mission. Major General Buba also outlined the specifics of the fatalities in the assaults on the troops.

Addressing inquiries about the helicopter accident, Major General Buba emphasized that an investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the crash. He also urged citizens to disregard terrorist propaganda and uphold national pride.

Furthermore, in a separate incident, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter crashed in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state while on a mission to evacuate injured individuals. It’s worth noting that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), had explained on Tuesday that the crash of the NAF jet destined for Niger State was attributed to seasonal challenges, primarily adverse weather conditions that impede operational efficiency for the officers.

