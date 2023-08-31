Nigeria Ambassador’s House Shares A Fence With Gabon Army Barracks, They Heard Gunshots – Bassey Archibong

Former Nigerian Ambassador To Gabon, Bassey Archibong, recently provided reassurances regarding the safety of the current Nigerian ambassador to Gabon amid the military junta’s assumption of power in the nation.

In an interview on Arise TV, Archibong conveyed that the residence of the Nigerian representative maintains proximity to a Gabonese army cantonment. While reports of gunshots emerged in the vicinity, the ambassador and the residing staff were confirmed to be secure.

Archibong recounted his efforts to establish contact with the incumbent ambassador following news of the Gabonese coup. After initial unsuccessful attempts on WhatsApp, he managed to successfully reach out the standard phone line. The ambassador conveyed that the situation was under control, as their dwelling shared a fence with a Gabonese military barracks. While gunshots were reported throughout the night, the ambassador affirmed their safety.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Archibong shared insights into President Ali Bongo’s governance. He acknowledged Bongo as an accomplished administrator, although his ability to comment on the current state of Bongo’s administration was limited to his knowledge from seven years prior, when he was stationed in Gabon. During his tenure, Archibong observed Bongo’s effective leadership.

As the nation grapples with the consequences of the military junta’s actions, Archibong’s update offered a glimpse into the safety of Nigerian diplomatic personnel amidst the evolving situation. The ambassador’s proximity to a military barracks played a crucial role in safeguarding their security, despite the unsettling sounds of gunshots echoing through the night. Archibong’s words also shed light on his positive impressions of President Ali Bongo’s governance during his tenure as a diplomat in Gabon.

