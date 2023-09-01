Nigeria Air: Nobody Has Invited Hadi Sirika For Questioning – Chuks Akunna

The Executive Director of Authority paper, Chuks Akunna, has found fault in the move by the Minister of Ation, Festus Keyamo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to suspend Nigeria Air; as he maintained that even though the Ation Minister was a colleague of Hadi Sirika in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, no step has been taken to invite the former Ation Minister for questioning.

Chuks Akunna had said, “Hadi Sirika, nobody has invited him for questioning. Festus Keyamo was Hadi Sirika’s colleague in FEC.”

Forward video to 1:24:11 – https://www.youtube.com/live/VWAN0T3YXIE?si=ch-tytRhMJwu5D4B

Akunna, who spoke during an interview on Kakaaki, an AIT Television programme, insinuated that the former Minister of Ation, Sirika, who launched the Nigeria Air should be invited for questioning. According to him, the Federal Government took step to suspend the Nigeria Air even though a lot of money has been spent to keep it operational.

Akunna said Festus Keyamo, who announced the suspension of Nigeria Air, worked under Buhari’s administration alongside Sirika, hence, he could have understudied the Nigeria Air.

