Nigeria 2023 Election Results From Polling Units For Presidential/NASS Elections

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the 2023 general elections at exactly 8:30 am amid tight security on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Nigerians are voting from a list of eighteen (18) Presidential candidates and four thousand, two hundred and twenty-three (4,223) National Assembly candidates, who are contesting for four hundred and sixty-nine (469) federal legislative positions.

No fewer than eighteen (18) political parties are participating in the 2023 general elections, however, some would not be fielding candidates for the position of president. This is less than the 91 political parties that participated in the 2019 general elections.

According to the figures recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are currently 93,469,008 Registered Voters but 87,209,007 voters out of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be expected to vote in the 2023 general elections compared to 84,004,084 in the 2019 general elections.

The main contenders in terms of political parties are the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, and of course, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is flying the flag of the PDP, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is the candidate of the LP, while Rabiu Kwankwaso is the NNPP standard bearer.

In the build-up to the elections, Newsonline Nigeria reports that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peter Obi of theLabour Party (LP)and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), have popped up clearly as top contenders for the office of the president.

Regardless, whoever emerges the winner of today’s contest will be sworn in on 29 May for a four-year term to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose second term in office lapses on that day.

On the other hand, over 4,000 candidates are standing for elections into the two chambers of the National Assembly. While about 1,100 are gunning for 108 out of the 109 seats in the Senate, a total of 3,057 candidates are contesting for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The election will not hold in Enugu East Senatorial District until 11 March because of Wednesday’s murder of the candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu.

Newsonline Nigeriabrings live updates of the official Presidential and National Assembly election results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.

Voting has ended in some polling units across Nigeria,please click here to check the results update.

Unguwar Ibrahim Funtua local government, Katsina state:

President

APC 161

PDP 133

NNPP 25

ADC 2

Invalid 4

Senate

APC 222

PDP 93

PRP 1

INVALID 6

REPS

APC 217

PDP 96

NNPP 5

Invalid 6.

Polling Unit 001, Masari A Ward, Kafur Local Government Area:

Bola Tinubu wins governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State polling unit.

Presidential

APC:208

PDP:54

SENATORIAL

APC:217

PDP:47

House of REPRESENTATIVES

APC:224

PDP:51.

Result of the poll at BAO’s unit

Unit 003, Ward 6, Okelele Ikogosi Ekiti

President

APC 241

PDP 6

ADC 1

Senate

APC 245

PDP 4

Rep

APC 241

PDP 3

ADC 1

SDP 3.

Ondo State, PU 25, Ward 5, Akure South LG:

Presidential

APC 168

PDP. 20

LP. 55

Senatorial

APC. 164

PDP. 64

ZLP. 8

House of Reps

APC. 138

PDP. 98

ZLP. 5

Ondo State PU 11, Ward 09, Akure South

Presidential

APC. 85

PDP. 24

LP. 22

Senatorial

APC. 43

PDP. 86

ZLP. 1

House of Reps

APC. 32

PDP 91.

PU 023, Ward 19 Lafiaji/Ebute:

Sura Public Health Centre, Lagos Island LGA

Results

Senatorial

APC: 109

PDP: 27

ZLP: 4

ADC: 2

YYP: 2

NNP: 2

Void: 13

Total: 156

Presidential

APC: 98

ZLP: 15

PDP: 15

ADC: 1

ADP: 1

Void: 27

Total: 175

House of Representatives

APC: 115

PDP: 26

NNPP: 4

ADC: 3

SDP: 1

Void: 10

Total: 159.

State: Niger. Ayodele Fayose’s polling Unit, PU 001, Ward 01, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun LGA

:

HOR

APC : 129

PDP: 80

SDP: 26

Nnpd: 1

Void: 9

Total vote cast: 245

Senate

APC: 134

ADC: 01

PDP: 81

SDP: 22

Void: 7

Total:245

President

APC: 154

Apga: 01

ADC: 01

ADP: 01

PDP: 59

LP: 14

Void: 15

Total: 245.

No, 14 Ogbomoso Street, Area 8. PU: 078, City Centre Ward, AMAC, FCT:

Results

Presidential

APC 2

LP 4

PDP 0

Senatorial

APC 3

LP 3

PDP 0

House of Representatives

APC 3

LP 3

PDP 0.

Result/ House of Reps

PU 125

City Center/Presidential Villa

LG: Municipal

FCT

House of Reps

LP 9

APC 3

PDP 1

Invalid 1

TV 14

TVV 13

TRG 27.

GEO-POLITICAL ZONE : North Central

SENATORIAL DISTRICT: Benue South

LGA: Oju

WARD : Ibilla

POLLING UNIT* : 014 (Idajwo)

TIME : 04:00pm

RESULTS

SENATORIAL RESULTS

PDP: 31

APC: 26

LP: 9

ZLP 2

APGA: 1

PRESIDENTIAL

APC: 33

PDP: 6

APGA: 4

LP: 21

House of Representatives

APC43

ADC 1

PDP: 12

LP: 10.

Local Government: Kotangora

Ward: 07

PU- 18

Election Type: Presidential

No of Registered Voters: 190

No of Accredited Voters: 123

No. of valid votes: 119

No. of Invalid votes: 01

List of Parties and Total Vote per party:

A – 1

AA – 1

AAC – 0

ADC – 1

ADP – 3

APC – 54

APGA – 1

APM – 0

BP- 0

LP – 18

NNPP – 3

NRM – 0

PDP – 35

PRP – 1

SDP – 0

YPP – 0

ZLP – 1.

STATE: Plateau

Geo-Political: NORTH CENTRAL

Senatorial district: plateau Southern zone

LGA: Qua’an pan

Ward: koplong

PU:013

Results

Accredited : 236

No of register: 422

Invalid: 5

Total vote:236

President:

PDP:72

APC:25

LP:133

SENATE:

PDP :198

APC : 26

LP: 11

Reps:

PD:P: 199

APC: 26

LP: 10.

State: Bauchi

District: Bauchi central

Time: 8:38 p.m.

LGA: Misau

Ward: Kukadi

PU: 027

Situation report:

Election results declared by the presiding officer.

PRESIDENTIAL

APC 147

PDP 195

NNPP 30

PRP 0

SDP 0

LP 0

APGA 0

ADC 0

SENATE

APC 82

PDP 137

NNPP 146

PRP 1

ZLP

SDP 0

LP 0

APGA 0

ADC 0

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

APC 115

PDP 237

NNPP 15

PRP

SDP 1

AMP 2

APGA

ADC.

PU 028

Wakilin Gabas 1

Katsina State

PDP-149

APC-58

NNPP-25

LP- 2

APM-1

ADC-1

INVALID-15

SENETORIAL

PDP-113

APC-116

NNPP-10

ADC-1

SDP-1

INVALID-10

REPS.

PDP-119

APC-106

NNPP-9

INVALID-11.

State: Bayelsa

Senatorial District: Bayelsa East

LGA: Brass

Ward: Brass 2

TIME: 7:59 p.m.

Location: Inec Office Brass

Results from various units around Brass Ward 1 and 2.

State: Edo

Senatorial District: Edo South

Time: 7:27 p.m.

As of the time of filing this report, the Edo South Senatorial Collation Centre as at Urhokpota hall, Ringroad, Benin City, is deserted. Only one door out of eight doors to gain entrance.

RA:City Centre

PU:021 Presidential Villa, AMAC, FCT

Registered voters:2,128

Presidential

LP: 190

APC: 87

PDP: 70

House of Reps

LP: 140

APC:109

PDP:109

SDP:2

ADC:4

NRM:1

NNPP:2

AA:1

APGA:1

YPP:1

Action Alliance:1

Invalid: 1

Blank votes: 5

Senate

LP: 138

APC: 98

PDP: 124

ADC:7

ZLP:4

Accord:1

NNPP: 6

SDP: 2

YPP: 1

AA:1

APM:1

APGA:1

Blank ballot: 7

Invalid: 1.

Presidential

PU022

Ward: City Center

Presidential Villa

FCT

BP 1

AAC 1

APP 1

ADC 1

AA 1

ZLP 3

NNPP 7

APC 71

LP 174

PDP 78

APGA 4

Invalid Votes 5.

State: Nasarawa State

Local Government: Akwanga

Ward: Akwanga West PU: Central Primary School 001

Election Type: Presidential

No of Registered Voters:750

No of Accredited Voters:167

No. of valid votes:160

No. of Invalid votes:6

List of Parties and scores

APC-76

LP-36

NNPP-10

PDP-29

ZLP-2

APP-2

SDP-5

YPP-1

Invalid -6

Total=166.

SENATE

PU022

Ward: City Center

Presidential Villa

FCT

NNPP 5

ADC 1

AA 1

ZLP 5

APC 83

LP 145

PDP 93

APGA 4

Invalid Votes 5.

