Nigeria 2023 Election Results From Polling Units For Presidential/NASS Elections
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the 2023 general elections at exactly 8:30 am amid tight security on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Nigerians are voting from a list of eighteen (18) Presidential candidates and four thousand, two hundred and twenty-three (4,223) National Assembly candidates, who are contesting for four hundred and sixty-nine (469) federal legislative positions.
No fewer than eighteen (18) political parties are participating in the 2023 general elections, however, some would not be fielding candidates for the position of president. This is less than the 91 political parties that participated in the 2019 general elections.
According to the figures recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are currently 93,469,008 Registered Voters but 87,209,007 voters out of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be expected to vote in the 2023 general elections compared to 84,004,084 in the 2019 general elections.
The main contenders in terms of political parties are the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, and of course, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is flying the flag of the PDP, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi is the candidate of the LP, while Rabiu Kwankwaso is the NNPP standard bearer.
In the build-up to the elections, Newsonline Nigeria reports that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peter Obi of theLabour Party (LP)and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), have popped up clearly as top contenders for the office of the president.
Regardless, whoever emerges the winner of today’s contest will be sworn in on 29 May for a four-year term to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose second term in office lapses on that day.
On the other hand, over 4,000 candidates are standing for elections into the two chambers of the National Assembly. While about 1,100 are gunning for 108 out of the 109 seats in the Senate, a total of 3,057 candidates are contesting for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The election will not hold in Enugu East Senatorial District until 11 March because of Wednesday’s murder of the candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu.
Newsonline Nigeriabrings live updates of the official Presidential and National Assembly election results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.
Voting has ended in some polling units across Nigeria,please click here to check the results update.
Unguwar Ibrahim Funtua local government, Katsina state:
President
APC 161
PDP 133
NNPP 25
ADC 2
Invalid 4
Senate
APC 222
PDP 93
PRP 1
INVALID 6
REPS
APC 217
PDP 96
NNPP 5
Invalid 6.
Polling Unit 001, Masari A Ward, Kafur Local Government Area:
Bola Tinubu wins governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State polling unit.
Presidential
APC:208
PDP:54
SENATORIAL
APC:217
PDP:47
House of REPRESENTATIVES
APC:224
PDP:51.
Result of the poll at BAO’s unit
Unit 003, Ward 6, Okelele Ikogosi Ekiti
President
APC 241
PDP 6
ADC 1
Senate
APC 245
PDP 4
Rep
APC 241
PDP 3
ADC 1
SDP 3.
Ondo State, PU 25, Ward 5, Akure South LG:
Presidential
APC 168
PDP. 20
LP. 55
Senatorial
APC. 164
PDP. 64
ZLP. 8
House of Reps
APC. 138
PDP. 98
ZLP. 5
Ondo State PU 11, Ward 09, Akure South
Presidential
APC. 85
PDP. 24
LP. 22
Senatorial
APC. 43
PDP. 86
ZLP. 1
House of Reps
APC. 32
PDP 91.
PU 023, Ward 19 Lafiaji/Ebute:
Sura Public Health Centre, Lagos Island LGA
Results
Senatorial
APC: 109
PDP: 27
ZLP: 4
ADC: 2
YYP: 2
NNP: 2
Void: 13
Total: 156
Presidential
APC: 98
ZLP: 15
PDP: 15
ADC: 1
ADP: 1
Void: 27
Total: 175
House of Representatives
APC: 115
PDP: 26
NNPP: 4
ADC: 3
SDP: 1
Void: 10
Total: 159.
State: Niger. Ayodele Fayose’s polling Unit, PU 001, Ward 01, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
:
HOR
APC : 129
PDP: 80
SDP: 26
Nnpd: 1
Void: 9
Total vote cast: 245
Senate
APC: 134
ADC: 01
PDP: 81
SDP: 22
Void: 7
Total:245
President
APC: 154
Apga: 01
ADC: 01
ADP: 01
PDP: 59
LP: 14
Void: 15
Total: 245.
No, 14 Ogbomoso Street, Area 8. PU: 078, City Centre Ward, AMAC, FCT:
Results
Presidential
APC 2
LP 4
PDP 0
Senatorial
APC 3
LP 3
PDP 0
House of Representatives
APC 3
LP 3
PDP 0.
Result/ House of Reps
PU 125
City Center/Presidential Villa
LG: Municipal
FCT
House of Reps
LP 9
APC 3
PDP 1
Invalid 1
TV 14
TVV 13
TRG 27.
GEO-POLITICAL ZONE : North Central
SENATORIAL DISTRICT: Benue South
LGA: Oju
WARD : Ibilla
POLLING UNIT* : 014 (Idajwo)
TIME : 04:00pm
RESULTS
SENATORIAL RESULTS
PDP: 31
APC: 26
LP: 9
ZLP 2
APGA: 1
PRESIDENTIAL
APC: 33
PDP: 6
APGA: 4
LP: 21
House of Representatives
APC43
ADC 1
PDP: 12
LP: 10.
Local Government: Kotangora
Ward: 07
PU- 18
Election Type: Presidential
No of Registered Voters: 190
No of Accredited Voters: 123
No. of valid votes: 119
No. of Invalid votes: 01
List of Parties and Total Vote per party:
A – 1
AA – 1
AAC – 0
ADC – 1
ADP – 3
APC – 54
APGA – 1
APM – 0
BP- 0
LP – 18
NNPP – 3
NRM – 0
PDP – 35
PRP – 1
SDP – 0
YPP – 0
ZLP – 1.
STATE: Plateau
Geo-Political: NORTH CENTRAL
Senatorial district: plateau Southern zone
LGA: Qua’an pan
Ward: koplong
PU:013
Results
Accredited : 236
No of register: 422
Invalid: 5
Total vote:236
President:
PDP:72
APC:25
LP:133
SENATE:
PDP :198
APC : 26
LP: 11
Reps:
PD:P: 199
APC: 26
LP: 10.
State: Bauchi
District: Bauchi central
Time: 8:38 p.m.
LGA: Misau
Ward: Kukadi
PU: 027
Situation report:
Election results declared by the presiding officer.
PRESIDENTIAL
APC 147
PDP 195
NNPP 30
PRP 0
SDP 0
LP 0
APGA 0
ADC 0
SENATE
APC 82
PDP 137
NNPP 146
PRP 1
ZLP
SDP 0
LP 0
APGA 0
ADC 0
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
APC 115
PDP 237
NNPP 15
PRP
SDP 1
AMP 2
APGA
ADC.
PU 028
Wakilin Gabas 1
Katsina State
PDP-149
APC-58
NNPP-25
LP- 2
APM-1
ADC-1
INVALID-15
SENETORIAL
PDP-113
APC-116
NNPP-10
ADC-1
SDP-1
INVALID-10
REPS.
PDP-119
APC-106
NNPP-9
INVALID-11.
State: Bayelsa
Senatorial District: Bayelsa East
LGA: Brass
Ward: Brass 2
TIME: 7:59 p.m.
Location: Inec Office Brass
Results from various units around Brass Ward 1 and 2.
State: Edo
Senatorial District: Edo South
Time: 7:27 p.m.
As of the time of filing this report, the Edo South Senatorial Collation Centre as at Urhokpota hall, Ringroad, Benin City, is deserted. Only one door out of eight doors to gain entrance.
RA:City Centre
PU:021 Presidential Villa, AMAC, FCT
Registered voters:2,128
Presidential
LP: 190
APC: 87
PDP: 70
House of Reps
LP: 140
APC:109
PDP:109
SDP:2
ADC:4
NRM:1
NNPP:2
AA:1
APGA:1
YPP:1
Action Alliance:1
Invalid: 1
Blank votes: 5
Senate
LP: 138
APC: 98
PDP: 124
ADC:7
ZLP:4
Accord:1
NNPP: 6
SDP: 2
YPP: 1
AA:1
APM:1
APGA:1
Blank ballot: 7
Invalid: 1.
Presidential
PU022
Ward: City Center
Presidential Villa
FCT
BP 1
AAC 1
APP 1
ADC 1
AA 1
ZLP 3
NNPP 7
APC 71
LP 174
PDP 78
APGA 4
Invalid Votes 5.
State: Edo
Senatorial District: Edo South
Time: 7:27 p.m.
As of the time of filing this report, the Edo South Senatorial Collation Centre as at Urhokpota hall, Ringroad, Benin City, is deserted. Only one door out of eight doors to gain entrance.
State: Nasarawa State
Local Government: Akwanga
Ward: Akwanga West PU: Central Primary School 001
Election Type: Presidential
No of Registered Voters:750
No of Accredited Voters:167
No. of valid votes:160
No. of Invalid votes:6
List of Parties and scores
APC-76
LP-36
NNPP-10
PDP-29
ZLP-2
APP-2
SDP-5
YPP-1
Invalid -6
Total=166.
SENATE
PU022
Ward: City Center
Presidential Villa
FCT
NNPP 5
ADC 1
AA 1
ZLP 5
APC 83
LP 145
PDP 93
APGA 4
Invalid Votes 5.