Niger:Every Single Tree, Stone, And Thing In Niger Will Rise Against Our Troops – Captain Babangida

Captain Aliyu Babangida (ret.), a former military intelligence officer, has spoken out against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s response to the coup in the Republic of Niger.

According to previous reports, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had written to the country’s Senate requesting permission to launch a military operation and implement other penalties against the ruling military junta in Niger Republic.

“Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power,” the Guardian newspaper said, “after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.” Last week, after the president of the west African country was detained, a group of soldiers made an appearance on national television.

Captain Aliyu Babangida was recently quoted in an interview as saying, “Every single tree, stone, and thing in Niger will rise against our troops,” according to the Punch paper. It’s not a coup d’état, then. There’s more to it than that. The President seems blind to the fact that former President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to show off his might in the tiny West African nation of the Gambia.

They will stick out like a sore thumb,” he continued. How do the Nigerian armed forces want to function? All the maps are encrypted in French; even if he uses Google, how are they going to access tactical maps of that country? Allow me to make a very important point. It’s likely that the President did not get input from his military leaders before making that statement.

