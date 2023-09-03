Niger:ECOWAS Did Not Threaten War When There Were Coups In Mali, Guinea Bisau & Burkina Faso- Chukwuemeka Ezeife

A former executive Governor of Anambra State the chairman of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has reacted to the ongoing coup in Niger Republic and the reports that the Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS is planning to use military intervention in restoring democracy to the country.

Recall that It had been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.”

The Sun paper reported that, former executive Governor of Anambra State the chairman of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, in an exclusive interview said; “Well, democracy is said to be government of the people, for the people, by the people. ‘For of the people’ can be interpreted in several ways, but ordering the ‘affairs of the people’ seems to fit most. ‘For the people’ clearly means for the benefit of the people, which includes people’s safety and welfare. ‘By the people’ is what makes democracy democratic because it means that the people should choose those who should govern them. This is done through elections.”

He added; “If ECOWAS is very concerned about democracy or democratic government, they should lead the way by removing the obstacle to democratic governance thereby creating ECOWAS- wide election body to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the region. ECOWAS may persuade African Unions to lead the way and show United Nations superior organization. It is clear that mere election monitoring cannot guarantee free, fair and credible election.”

He stated further; “Therefore, there have been many coups and not one of them had drawn military intervention. ECOWAS did not threaten war when there were coups in Mali, Guinea Bisau, Burkina Faso, all in West Africa, and within ECOWAS.”

