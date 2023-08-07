Niger: Why Did These So-Called Western Allies Refuse To Sell Us Arms To Fight Boko Haram -Femi Fani- Kayode

Reacting to the purported invasion of the Nigerian military into Niger Republic, against the coup junters in Niger, Femi Fani Kayode released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that it would be wrong for Nigeria to go to war against Niger Republic.

He noted that it is not our fight and the war must be avoided at all cost, while stating that it is time to get sense and sheath our swords. Femi Kayode’s statement reads;

“Worse still it would have implications for the stability of our nation, our entire sub-region & our increasingly fruitful relationship with President Putin & the Russian Federation who are slowly emerging as Africa’s best friend &, together with the Chinese, appear to be the only foreign power that truly seeks to assist & support the growth & development of African countries.

To those who believe that Nigeria ought to continue to be the poodle, local enforcer & hatchet man of the French, the Europeans, the British & the Americans in our sub-region, I ask the following: who do they think is behind Boko Haram & ISWAP and why did these so-called Western allies refuse to sell us arms to fight those two terrorist organisations until Trump came along? And of course since Trump left we have been given nothing.

Not one of them truly cares for Nigeria in the way the Chinese or Russians do & to them we are nothing but a source of mineral resources and a local sheriff.

They want us to go & fight a war against our African brothers just to further and protect their own economic & regional interests and they want us to throw the West African sub region into a theater for a horrific, brutal & never-ending proxy war between them & Russia which would result in turning the whole of the West & North African sub region into a cauldron of fire”. What do you have to say about this?

