NEWS

Niger: We’ve Been Stealing Goats For Five Years To Survive – Suspects Confesses

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

According to Vanguard, the Niger State Police Command, have arrested four suspects who specializes in stealing of goats in Minna, the Niger state capital. They are said to have been stealing for the past five years to survive.

Photo credit: Vanguard.

It was reported that residents of the affected have been trailing the thieves before nemesis eventually caught up with them.

The suspects were trailed by the police after receiving information from the residents of the area who were aware of the operations of the syndicate.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Spokesman of the state Police Command, said that Musa Idris, Shehu Buhari from Barkin-Sale, and Idrisu Aliyu from Kaffintela, Minna were arrested, while the fourth member is currently at large.

Abiodun said that the suspects have confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He said, “The suspects confessed that they had been stealing goats for the past five years as a means of survival, saying that they have stolen more than 500 goats at various locations in Minna.”

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Cris (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty – Shehu Sani; LP Will Win Imo- Peter Obi

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike; Palliatives: Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum; Wike Denies Purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Speaks On N300 Million Official Car; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button