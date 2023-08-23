Niger: We’ve Been Stealing Goats For Five Years To Survive – Suspects Confesses

According to Vanguard, the Niger State Police Command, have arrested four suspects who specializes in stealing of goats in Minna, the Niger state capital. They are said to have been stealing for the past five years to survive.

It was reported that residents of the affected have been trailing the thieves before nemesis eventually caught up with them.

The suspects were trailed by the police after receiving information from the residents of the area who were aware of the operations of the syndicate.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Spokesman of the state Police Command, said that Musa Idris, Shehu Buhari from Barkin-Sale, and Idrisu Aliyu from Kaffintela, Minna were arrested, while the fourth member is currently at large.

Abiodun said that the suspects have confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He said, “The suspects confessed that they had been stealing goats for the past five years as a means of survival, saying that they have stolen more than 500 goats at various locations in Minna.”

