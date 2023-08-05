Niger: “We Were Too Quick To Bring Out The Big Guns In Our Toolkit” – Aliyu Gebi

A former member of the ECOWAS parliament, Aliyu Gebi has stated that ECOWAS was too quick to bring out the big guns in its toolkit following the coup in Niger. He made this statement during an interview with Arise while reacting to the report that ECOWAS sent former Nigeria military Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar among other dignitaries to Niger for mediation.

According to Gebi, “We have to begin to move towards de-escalating and deconflating the situation but if you send our father, General Abdusalami Abubakar he is too big. Then you send our leader the Sultan, it has not gotten to that. We were too quick to bring out the big guns from our toolkit and then from there you can’t go anywhere but down”.

Speaking further he said “The ambassador to Niger should have been the first person to engage because he has all the credentials. Up until he became ambassador he was the chief of Defense Intelligence of Nigeria for five years. He was an intelligence officer and an instructor with connections with all these people. You can’t bring out your big guns when you are just starting, you have to begin to graduate and calibrate yourself. This is diplomacy”.

Watch the video from 17:50

