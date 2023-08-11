NEWS

Niger: We Must Learn From Ukraine And Russia War, Who Saw Themselves As One But Are Now Enemies – Obinna Nwosu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Obinna Nwosu shared a tweet regarding the misunderstanding between Nigeria and Niger Republic, that’s causing waves on social media. According to Obinna Nwosu, he said we need to reconcile and make peace with Niger Republic in order to save marriages.

He made reference with the Ukraine and Russia war, and he said Nigerians should learn from their experience. Their war has lasted for a long period of time, and Nigeria needs to be careful with their actions. He also said that the military needs to intervene in order to unite Niger Republic and Nigeria together.

Obinna Nwosu captions his tweet saying;

“Thousands of Nigerians are married to spouses from Niger Republic. Any clash with Niger will affect many homes in the north. We must learn from Russia, Ukraine who once saw themselves as one, but are now enemies with many homes divided. Military intervention should be a last resort”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Attractive Lace Gown Styles That Fashionable Mothers Can Rock To Look Stylish.

7 mins ago

NNPP in crisis as chairmen reject NWC’s dissolution of state executive councils

13 mins ago

Hope Uzodimma Reveals The Outcome Of The Meeting Of South East Govs In Enugu (Photos)

18 mins ago

Different Styles Of Native Outfits You Can Rock As A Matured Lady

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button