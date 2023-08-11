Niger: We Must Learn From Ukraine And Russia War, Who Saw Themselves As One But Are Now Enemies – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu shared a tweet regarding the misunderstanding between Nigeria and Niger Republic, that’s causing waves on social media. According to Obinna Nwosu, he said we need to reconcile and make peace with Niger Republic in order to save marriages.

He made reference with the Ukraine and Russia war, and he said Nigerians should learn from their experience. Their war has lasted for a long period of time, and Nigeria needs to be careful with their actions. He also said that the military needs to intervene in order to unite Niger Republic and Nigeria together.

Obinna Nwosu captions his tweet saying;

“Thousands of Nigerians are married to spouses from Niger Republic. Any clash with Niger will affect many homes in the north. We must learn from Russia, Ukraine who once saw themselves as one, but are now enemies with many homes divided. Military intervention should be a last resort”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)