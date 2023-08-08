Niger: ‘We Are Still Waiting For The End Of The Electoral Process And You Want To Go To War’ – Bode George

A Former Military Governor of Ondo State, Chief Bode George has alleged that it’s a wrong move to send down troops to Niger while the 2023 Presidential electoral court process in Nigeria is still on. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Ecowas should concentrate on dialogue with Niger rather than using the military intervention. He also argued that diplomacy might take time but it’s the best option for Ecowas.

He said, ”Look at us in Nigeria, we are still waiting for the end of the electoral process and you want to go to war. Let’s imagine that the Court comes back and says Bola Tinubu didn’t win the election, so what happens? It takes a lot of time, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Discussion and diplomacy is like a switch. Eco was itself by it definition is an economic community of States. Economics is the number one issue and not military.”

[Start From 12:25]



